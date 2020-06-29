Pro-nuclear lawmakers and industry allies are eyeing the Senate defense authorization bill, which the chamber is expected to debate this week, as a pathway for a measure aimed at accelerating the development of modern reactors.

A bipartisan group of senators led by Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, argue that advanced reactors can provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to military bases and remote communities, and play an important role in national security.

Murkowski's office said she filed an amendment to the Senate's NDAA to add to it the nuclear legislation that she and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. introduced last year. That legislation also was included in her ambitious energy bill that compiled more than 50 energy-related measures. The measure stalled in March after it couldn't get past a procedural hurdle.

“Our economy and national security greatly benefit from nuclear energy,” Murkowski told CQ Roll Call through an aide. “As a safe, reliable, and zero-emissions energy source, it can power military bases, remote communities, and more all across the country. A skilled civilian nuclear energy sector will also enhance our national defense mission.”

The nuclear legislation aims to accelerate the development of modern generators as a clean energy source, including by encouraging public-private partnerships and bolstering funding for nuclear energy research.