Carbon-free nuclear power in a crisis just when it’s most needed

The Barakah nuclear power station, a four-reactor plant in the United Arab Emirates, is expected to go online later this year. Billed as the first commercial nuclear project in the oil-rich Arab world, Barakah will generate enough electricity for a major city — 5.6 gigawatts, at a cost of about $24 billion.

It will be one of more than 100 new nuclear plants being built around the world, including many “small modular reactors” capable of powering cities, campuses or rural areas without producing any carbon emissions. More than half of the planned reactors are located in China and Russia.

The global growth of new power plants and mini-reactors stands in sharp relief to the state of the nuclear industry in the United States, where just three new reactors are in advanced development. The average age of reactors in the U.S. is 38.5 years and attempts to build new large-scale nuclear power stations have been abandoned, run billions of dollars over budget or both. A small-scale project that is furthest along is at least seven years from completion.

That small reactor is a joint project of private investors and the Department of Energy housed at the Idaho National Laboratory. So far about $800 million has been spent on the 12-unit plant, which could be operational by 2027 and provide electricity to the city of Idaho Falls and parts of northern Utah.