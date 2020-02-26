The waste problem continues to weigh down nuclear power

The U.S. has more than 90,000 metric tons of nuclear waste that needs to be disposed, the vast majority of which is so-called spent fuel from commercial reactors, meaning it is no longer efficient for power generation.

Generally, all this waste is sitting where it was created: at 76 sites in 35 states. And while the tally of waste is only going to grow, there is no long-term national storage solution, and this month the Trump administration may have put the final nail in the coffin of a long-studied effort to build a permanent repository for high-level waste at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

John Kotek, vice president of policy development and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, the lobbying arm of the U.S. industry, says NEI supports both a medium-term storage program and a permanent one using Yucca Mountain to hold the waste.

“We feel like there’s a role for both,” he says. “And in particular, there’s real merit in using interim storage as a way of clearing out shut-down plant sites.”

Loading...