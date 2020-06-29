GOP irked as $14 billion for water systems became $40 billion

When House Democrats released a massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill covering everything from schools to broadband to wastewater on June 22, Republicans were dismayed — and not just because they’d had little input on the package.

Instead, they say, the 2,309-page measure ignores previous agreements between Republicans and Democrats on items that both sides had lauded just months ago.

Key among those agreements: the October 2019 House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s bipartisan vote to advance a bill that would reauthorize the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. That measure included $14 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund — the primary vehicle for the federal government to steer money to wastewater infrastructure.

[With transportation’s future unclear, some question spending]

And it included a provision that gave states additional flexibility to comply with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, allowing 10-year renewals for the program that issues permits defining what sort of contaminants wastewater agencies are permitted to release into waterways. The current permit period is five years, and language in the bill would give states the discretion to make that time period less than 10 years if necessary.