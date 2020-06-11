With transportation’s future unclear, some question spending

Save for an initial investment of $83.1 billion for pandemic-strapped state and local transportation departments, the $494 billion House highway bill introduced last week didn’t specifically address how the coronavirus might spark long-term changes in the way Americans use transportation.

Analysts wonder if that’s a mistake.

They express the same concern about the Senate's bill, approved in July by the Environment and Public Works Committee.

“My fear is if we barrel ahead blindly, we’re going to have this huge mismatch,” said Marc Scribner, senior transportation analyst with the libertarian Reason Foundation.

He said stay-at-home orders have made employers reexamine their willingness to allow workers to telecommute. Others are wary of the close human contact inherent in public transit in a world with heightened awareness of disease transmission. It’s too soon to say if these changes will be temporary or transformative.