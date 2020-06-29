Comer named as House Oversight ranking member

House Republican leaders Monday named Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., as the next ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Comer was one of several members who expressed interest in the job after Ohio’s Jim Jordan, who had served as ranking member on the Oversight panel since the beginning of the 116th Congress in 2019, was named the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Jordan got his new position on Judiciary when Doug Collins of Georgia launched a Senate campaign and was required to step down from his ranking slot at Judiciary.

[Meadows works for Trump and Jordan moved to Judiciary. What’s next for Oversight Republicans?]

North Carolina’s Mark Meadows had been slated to take Jordan’s place at Oversight, but then left Congress to become White House chief of staff.