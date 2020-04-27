The GOP plan was for North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows to become the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee when Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was named to lead House Judiciary Republicans, but things change.

Meadows left Congress to become White House chief of staff, and who will lead Oversight’s minority is now in question.

Of the 16 Republicans still on the committee, only six have served in the House for at least three terms, and several are already ranking members on other committees. It’s left some wondering who will succeed Jordan; several have expressed interest in the job, and Jordan says the talent is already there, although it is unclear who will move into the slot.

“There’s some great people who’ve done great work on the committee, so whoever they pick will be ideal,” Jordan said, referring to the Republican Steering Committee, which is responsible for choosing the conference’s committee leadership and rosters.

Jordan said he saw several members engaged in the committee business and who did their homework before hearings and worked well with the staff. He pointed out several members: freshman Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Mark Green of Tennessee and Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, as well as Kentucky’s James Comer, who is in his second full term, and Georgia’s Jody Hice, who is currently serving his third.