Trump butters up lobster industry with hint of trade aid

The Trump administration says it will step in to aid the U.S. lobster industry, which is being battered by retaliatory tariffs by China and losing ground in Europe to Canadian competitors receiving favorable treatment under a trade agreement.

Maine lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who faces a tough reelection race this year, welcomed the White House support. Maine accounts for most of the lobster production in the U.S., and the state's four-member congressional delegation has been calling for the administration to provide a financial lifeline or a trade agreement with Europe since 2019.

In a joint statement, Collins, independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said they will keep an eye on the administration’s efforts to help the industry.

“We have always been strong, steadfast advocates for resolving the trade barriers harming the lobster industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of Mainers, and have repeatedly pushed for actions to alleviate the economic challenges those employed in our seafood supply chain are experiencing,” the three Maine lawmakers said.