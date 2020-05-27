Bipartisan bill seeks to counter China on emerging technology with $100 billion

Bipartisan lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday announced sweeping legislation that would overhaul the government’s approach to emerging technology with the aim of countering a push by China for innovation dominance this century.

The bicameral legislation would rechristen the National Science Foundation as the National Science and Technology Foundation and authorize $100 billion for a new directorate within the agency to fund research and development in 10 areas of emerging technology the lawmakers believe “will define global competitiveness” in the coming decades.

The fields of technology covered under the legislation range from familiar topics — artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automation and advanced telecommunications — to more obscure ones like biotechnology and genomics, quantum computing and semiconductors, according to a summary of the legislation.

The newly created directorate would be authorized to use the $100 billion to increase funding for partnerships between research universities and the private sector and educational benefits including undergraduate scholarships, industry training programs and post-doctoral support.

[Pentagon AI chief says the technology could help spot future pandemics earlier]