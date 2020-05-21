The Pentagon’s top official overseeing the military’s artificial intelligence efforts sees a significant role for the technology to track and spot pandemics in the future like COVID-19, a disease that has caused large-scale destruction of lives and economic distress similar to wars.

“I do believe there’s great potential to bring in artificial intelligence to provide early warning of future problems” such as disease outbreaks, Air Force Lt. Gen. John N.T. “Jack” Shanahan, director of the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said in an interview.

Defense officials and technologists ought to be thinking about what such a “national warning network would look like” to understand how to assemble the right sources of data and build predictive models, he said.

A few private companies did in fact use artificial intelligence tools to provide early warning of the pandemic, Shanahan said, adding that predictive models should be refined to yield more accurate results.