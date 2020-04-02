Tech, retailers join Pentagon’s AI unit to help with COVID-19 logistics

Top U.S. tech companies and the country’s largest retailers have teamed up with the Pentagon’s artificial intelligence team to build a new platform that would help predict and address shortages of water, medicines, food, medical supplies and other essentials across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, which was started in 2019 to serve as a clearinghouse for the military’s artificial intelligence work, has launched a new effort called Project Salus — named after the Roman goddess of safety and well-being — said Nand Mulchandani, the chief technology officer of the center.

By combining data from the Census Bureau, Medicare, hospitals, and projections about how the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, as well as data from retailers on how key items are moving off their shelves, the project aims to apply artificial intelligence technologies to develop a predictive model for where shortages may occur.

They are working toward a “common view and a predictive capability to truly understand where the next problem sets are going to be and bringing to bear all of the logistical capability” of the Pentagon, Mulchandani told CQ Roll Call in an interview.

Mulchandani declined to name the tech companies or the retailers involved in the project because the work is still underway and a prototype of the data platform is expected to be ready this Friday. But he said the companies involved in the effort include the biggest tech companies that bring a “combination of scale, cloud computing infrastructure, and data.”