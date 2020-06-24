Local advocacy groups still pushing for higher census response

Others in the city have started handing out face masks with census information and organized gift card raffles. They’ve emphasized ways the census is used to help with health care funding. But Shih and others worry they will not persuade enough people in vulnerable populations to participate in a count used to distribute 435 congressional seats and more than $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

Local efforts

Nationally, the response rate stands at 61.6 percent, according to the Census Bureau, but is considerably lower in some urban neighborhoods and rural areas.

That could have serious consequences at the local level, according to a report issued Monday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The staff report emphasized that an undercount in New York City similar to the one after the 2010 census may cost the city more than $10 million in federal funds each year across several programs.

Democrats also worry they’re not getting enough insight into how the Census Bureau plans to adapt to the pandemic. Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said the agency has not provided the staff briefings requested by lawmakers wanting to learn how census operations have been adjusted.

“It is hard for us to make an assessment without being able to contact the people who are doing the work,” Maloney said. “We would like to verify they are doing everything right. They are not allowing us to do that.”