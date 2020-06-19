Census Bureau still behind in counting rural areas

The Census Bureau has restarted efforts to count people in rural areas of the country amid renewed fears that they may not get everyone.

The agency initially planned to drop off census questionnaires at the door of every rural household without traditional mail service. But it pulled back nearly all active counting operations in March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

That worries people in states where efforts to count everyone could fall short. In Montana, for example, that may mean losing out on a second congressional seat. Again.

“There is a serious concern that that will hurt us, knowing that we were only expected to receive that seat by about 4,000 to 5,000 people,” said Dan Stusek, a Republican member of the state’s redistricting commission.

Montana lost a congressional seat in 1990, but projections from Election Data Services estimate that the state may regain the seat following this year’s census.