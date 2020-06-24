The Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, tired of Attorney General William Barr once again not agreeing to appear before the panel, held Wednesday’s hearing to talk about him anyway.

But their concerns about how Barr for more than a year has stymied the Judiciary Committee’s oversight efforts — not complying with a subpoena for the full special counsel report, fighting congressional subpoenas in court, standing them up at a hearing last year, declining to testify earlier this month — got scant mention.

Instead, Democrats focused on witnesses who said Barr in the last year has used the Justice Department for President Donald Trump’s personal and political interests, such as dropping the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there is injustice at the Justice Department. “He is the president’s fixer,” the New York Democrat said. “He has shown us that there is one set of rules for the president's friends, and then another set of rules for the rest of us.”

And Republicans focused on their view that Barr was fixing the problems of the Obama-era department, particularly the investigation of Flynn.