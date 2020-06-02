Nadler seeks to punish Barr for not testifying

The House Judiciary Committee squared off against Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday to counter what Democrats say is continued defiance of Congress for refusing to testify at a Justice Department oversight hearing.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that he would introduce legislation this week to slash the budget of the attorney general’s personal office by $50 million — a proposal unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate or get President Donald Trump’s signature to become law.

But the New York Democrat said the committee also will hear testimony from DOJ whistleblowers and former department officials who can “describe specific incidents of misconduct, as well as the unprecedented politicization” of the Justice Department during the Trump administration.

[House Democrats start contempt of Congress process against Barr]

And the committee members plan to file a brief in the criminal case that the Justice Department wants to drop against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who previously pleaded guilty.