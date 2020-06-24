Republicans ready counterpunch over Confederate-named military bases

A GOP member of the Senate Armed Services Committee proposed legislation Wednesday that is aimed at countering a campaign to expunge from Defense Department property homages to the Confederacy.

The measure — an amendment to the defense authorization bill by Josh Hawley of Missouri — could become the principal conservative answer to a call for removing commemorations of the South’s “lost cause” such as the name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina or of ships such as the USS Chancellorsville.

The campaign to do away with Confederate names in the U.S. military is, like the moves to topple statues honoring Confederates, driven by the anger sparked by the police killing of George Floyd and other Black people. Those tensions are reflected on Capitol Hill.

NDAA debate

The friction over this question will loom large when the Senate takes up the defense bill, or NDAA, which is queued up for debate next week.

The $731.3 billion measure, made public Tuesday by the Senate Armed Services Committee, contains a provision that would require the Pentagon to remove from its assets within three years any “names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate” the Confederacy or anyone who voluntarily served with it.