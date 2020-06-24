Democrats’ new push: Cleanse Confederacy from military in a year

Senate Democrats are about to drive a harder bargain than expected in negotiations over how quickly to expunge Confederate names from military bases.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and 35 of her fellow Democrats plan to unveil legislation Wednesday that would require removal, within one year of the law’s enactment, of any Confederate names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia from any Defense Department asset. An exception would be made for grave markers.

Warren wrote a similar provision that became part of the Senate Armed Services Committee-approved defense authorization bill, with one key difference: The provision in the NDAA would have to be implemented within three years of the law’s enactment.

The Senate committee filed its NDAA bill Tuesday evening, and the Senate could take it up in the coming days.

Warren’s latest legislation is an attempt to lay down a dramatically firmer position ahead of that floor debate, with the country still reeling from nationwide protests over police brutality against Blacks.