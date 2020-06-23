Trump wanted him ousted from GOP, but Massie coasts in primary

Rep. Thomas Massie was declared the winner of the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th District on Tuesday, coasting to a comfortable win after President Donald Trump had called for him to be ousted from the GOP.

In the end, Massie’s race against lawyer Todd McMurtry was not in doubt despite criticism of the congressman for forcing House members to come back to Washington in March for debate on a widely supported roughly $2 trillion coronavirus response and aid package.

Trump called Massie a “third rate Grandstander” on Twitter and said he should be thrown out of the party.

It turned out, however, that Kentucky Republicans did not have a viable alternative.

Massie was leading with 88 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called his race with 73 percent of precincts reporting in a primary that was largely conducted by mail and through drop-off absentee voting because of precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. McMurtry trailed with 12 percent.