White House, GOP plot next moves on coronavirus relief

Senate Republicans began to turn their attention back to COVID-19 relief Tuesday, huddling with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss when they might begin negotiations with Democrats on another aid package.

Republicans didn't appear ready to coalesce around any specific set of policies at this point, however, opting to continue to wait for more data.

"We’re talking about a bunch of different ideas that we may need to do in another bill and we want to take our time and make sure we’re thoughtful," Mnuchin told reporters after the closed-door meeting. "So whatever we do it will be much more targeted, much more focused on jobs, bringing back jobs and making sure we take care of our kids."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans will assess economic conditions next month and draft legislation then if necessary. The chamber is currently scheduled to be in recess for two weeks starting after the July Fourth holiday.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said earlier Tuesday on Fox Business that the Trump administration would likely want to target another round of direct payments in an upcoming package to "folks who lost their jobs and are most in need."