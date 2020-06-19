Coronavirus cases climbing among front-line workers in Congress

As Democrats and Republicans quarrel about the best path forward to open the House, coronavirus cases are increasing on Capitol Hill among those who make the legislative business possible: front-line workers.

Since April 29, the number of coronavirus cases among construction workers assigned to the Cannon House Office Building renovation project has climbed from 17 to 28, according to Ashley Phelps, spokesperson for Rep. Rodney Davis, ranking member on the House Administration Committee. In that same time frame, coronavirus cases among the Capitol Police rose from 12 to 18.

Cannon, which was completed in 1908, is enduring a massive, multi-year renovation project estimated at more than $800 million.

The Architect of the Capitol did not provide numbers of their total workforce’s coronavirus cases in April. CQ Roll Call only has the total number of cases within the agency to date, which is 20, according to Phelps.

House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren said she is concerned about the health of all in the legislative branch and cited the coronavirus cases as a reason to work remotely when possible.