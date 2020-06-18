McConnell protege Justin Walker confirmed to powerful DC Circuit Court

The Senate voted 51-42 to confirm Justin Walker, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky for less than one year but a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

[Judge Justin Walker is a window into McConnell’s sway on federal courts]

On the Senate floor Thursday, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, called Walker a “widely admired legal expert and proven judge” who is qualified to serve on the “enormously consequential bench.”

When President Donald Trump nominated Walker to the Kentucky district court, the American Bar Association rated him in October as “unqualified.”

In May, after Trump nominated him to the D.C. Circuit, the ABA rated him “well qualified,” reasoning that an appellate judgeship is “focused differently.”