Matt Gaetz and the until-now unknown adopted son from Cuba

“Matt, Matt, stop. I’m not about to get sidetracked by the color of our children,” Richmond told Gaetz. “It is not about the color of your kids. It is about black males, black people in the streets, that are getting killed. And if one of them happens to be your kid, I’m concerned about him too, and clearly, I’m more concerned about him than you are.”

“You’re claiming you have more concern for my family than I do. Who the hell do you think you are?” Gaetz responded.

After disclosing he has a son the following day, Gaetz suggested he wanted to clear the air of partisan rhetoric. “I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids,” he tweeted.

“No parent on earth wouldn’t be furious if someone said they are more concerned for your family than you are,” he added.

Galban, who is now 19, has made several appearances in Gaetz’s political life, but was not directly identified as his son.