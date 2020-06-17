House policing bill draws fiery partisan exchanges over race

The House Judiciary Committee’s debate on a broad policing overhaul bill Wednesday meandered predictably along partisan lines for hours as Republicans raised issues like abortion, allegations about the left-wing group Antifa and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn — until Rep. Cedric Richmond decided to call them out in an unusually personal way.

The next five minutes — raised voices, fingers pointed, and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz responding, “Who the hell do you think you are?” — in many ways encapsulated how typical Washington forces already threaten to squash any political momentum that started with the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and was bolstered with days of demonstrations nationwide.

And the exchange showed how the issue of racial disparity and use of force in policing has pulled at the seams of the typical layers of decorum on Capitol Hill, and brought discussions of race to the foreground.

“By the time I’m finished, it will be clear that we are not good friends,” Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told Republicans on the committee.

Richmond had a few things on his mind when he started speaking. He said he has been “singing this same song since 1991.” He said this was a national crisis. And he characterized the Senate Republicans’ version of a policing bill, introduced that morning, as a watered-down measure “that mandates nothing.”