Watch Tim Scott’s emotional speech on Charleston shooting anniversary

Sen. Tim Scott got choked up on the Senate floor Wednesday during a speech commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting in Charleston.

The South Carolina Republican, who is leading the Senate GOP’s legislative effort on a police overhaul package, also decried Democratic Sen. Richard J. Durbin, who earlier referred to Scott’s legislation as a “token.”

Durbin apologized for the comment, according to media reports citing his communications director.

