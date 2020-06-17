House panel preps marathon highway bill markup

The limits of pandemic legislating may be tested Wednesday when 66 House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee members mark up the 864-page, $494 billion highway bill largely online.

The task is, to understate it, daunting. By Tuesday evening, lawmakers on the panel had introduced 257 amendments to the bill. Committee rules will allow members to add additional amendments even as the markup proceeds and every amendment filed will be considered, though some may be considered en bloc.

The markup may bleed into Thursday, according to committee staff.

Like they did during a June 9 hearing on the impacts of COVID-19, members can opt to participate remotely or in the committee room with social distancing parameters.