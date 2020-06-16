House transport bill would end Amtrak’s forced arbitration

Tucked in the $494 billion, five-year highway bill that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is set to mark up Wednesday is a measure that would end Amtrak’s controversial policy of barring passengers from suing if they’re hurt or killed in crashes.

Amtrak’s forced arbitration policy, imposed in January 2019 after the government-supported passenger rail company was forced into multimillion-dollar court settlements, has been an irritant for congressional Democrats.

[With transportation’s future unclear, some question spending]

“It’s simply outrageous that Amtrak would adopt such an anti-consumer policy, which, in fine print, forces passengers to waive their legal rights for any reason, including catastrophic injury or wrongful death,” said House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., who said he asked Amtrak’s then-CEO Richard Anderson about the policy last fall. He said Anderson’s explanation “fell short.”

“Simply put, Amtrak’s arbitration policy goes too far in limiting opportunities for customers and the American public to hold Amtrak accountable,” he said.