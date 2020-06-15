Former assemblyman Marchant will be Horsford’s challenger in November

Six days after the polls closed, former state Assemblyman Jim Marchant emerged victorious in the Republican primary to take on Rep. Steven Hosford in November.

Marchant prevailed in eight-candidate field in the 4th District, which is focused on the population center of Clark County, but includes a sprawling swath of rural Nevada.

The slow reporting of results because of the abundance of absentee ballots, which were valid if they were postmarked by Election Day, may be a sign of things to come. The COVID-19 pandemic has been making mail-in and absentee voting more and more common across the country.

Marchant had 34.5 percent of the vote with 87 percent of precincts reporting Monday afternoon, shortly after The Associated Press called the race. Air Force veteran Sam Peters ran second with 28.7 percent and former Miss Nevada USA Lisa Song Sutton, who is a Las Vegas-area businesswoman, was third with 14.6 percent.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos pointed to both local and national issues that the Democrats argue favor Horsford in November.