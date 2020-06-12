Immigrants sue government over delayed citizenship ceremonies

Two immigrants whose U.S. citizenship ceremony was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic have sued the federal government, hoping to expedite the naturalization process they need to complete to vote in this fall’s presidential election.

The class-action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of two permanent residents whose naturalization applications were approved by the Philadelphia field office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. But their oath ceremonies, along with thousands of others, were postponed after the USCIS shut down its offices in mid-March to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Attorneys in their lawsuit wrote that it would take several months, at best, before the Philadelphia field office could administer the oath of U.S. allegiance. “Meanwhile, Plaintiffs and putative class members would continue to be denied the rights and privileges conferred by U.S. citizenship," they said.

The plaintiffs have asked that their naturalization process be expedited so they can be sworn in as Americans by late September, ensuring they can register in time to vote in the fall.

“There has been so much negative fallout from the pandemic, including delaying the rights of citizenship to hundreds of lawful permanent residents in the Philadelphia area, every one of whom has already had their application approved, but now have been unable to complete the oath — the last step of the citizenship process,” said Matt Adams, legal director for Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which filed the lawsuit along with the National Immigration Litigation Alliance and others.