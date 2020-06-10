USCIS resumes naturalizations, ushers in 2,000 new citizens

After halting all naturalization ceremonies several months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has sworn in more than 2,000 new citizens since reopening field offices last week.

That’s just a fraction of the usual volume of new citizens ushered in by USCIS, the Homeland Security agency that oversees the naturalization process and allocates immigration visas. Pre-pandemic, around 60,000 people were naturalized every month, according to government data.

The naturalization ceremonies are the last legally required step before an immigrant transitions from permanent resident to U.S. citizen. But USCIS suspended all in-person services — including naturalization oath ceremonies — on March 18 to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency resumed conducting naturalization ceremonies on June 4 under restrictive conditions to enable social distancing and other safety precautions, said USCIS spokesman Joe Sowers.

The National Partnership of New Americans, a coalition of state, federal and local organizations that help naturalized citizens register to vote, estimated that 860,000 people were scheduled to become U.S. citizens this year. That was before pandemic-related shutdowns, however.