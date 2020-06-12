DOT to distribute 100 million masks for travelers

Three days after transportation workers complained to a House panel about the lack of enforceable standards to protect workers and passengers from COVID-19, the federal government announced it would distribute nearly 100 million cloth facial coverings to aviation, transit and passenger rail transportation sectors for passengers to use.

The cloth masks, distributed via a partnership between the departments of Transportation, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, were secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

About 86.8 million of the masks will go to airports, and 9.6 million will be distributed to 458 transit agencies and Amtrak for passenger use. They’ll be distributed via the Postal Service.

That distribution comes after the Trump administration announced May 28 it would distribute some 15.5 million cloth facial coverings to critical infrastructure workers.