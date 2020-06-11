Senate panel would bar military force against peaceful protesters

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted late Wednesday evening to block the U.S. military from ever interfering with the right of Americans to peacefully protest.

The provision, by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, was an amendment to the panel’s annual defense authorization bill, which the committee considered behind closed doors.

Text of the amendment was not immediately available. But Senate aides said it would bar use of Defense Department funds or U.S. military personnel against Americans exercising their First Amendment right to demonstrate.

In a statement Thursday, Kaine said that offering his amendment was “something I would never have thought I needed to do until last week.”

Kaine was referring to this month’s heated national debate over the use of the military to aid law enforcement.