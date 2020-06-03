The two very different ends of Pennsylvania Avenue

The contrast between how the George Floyd protests unfolded at the White House and on Capitol Hill could hardly be greater, with Congress’ relatively calm reaction to protesters and its own legislative business a vivid rejoinder to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Chaos on Monday at Lafayette Square was replaced with a chaotic executive branch openly feuding with itself on Wednesday.

As demonstrators began to march down Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza to Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber with remarks that acknowledged the protests and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but largely came from the Kentucky Republican’s rhetorical quiver.

“This week, in cities across America, the pain of racial injustice has been compounded by violent riots that have drowned out peaceful protests and hurt innocent people,” he said, before discussing the economic fallout and “all of the important business we would have needed to address even before the pandemic.”

Outside, Capitol Police lined up against temporary barricades that extended across most of the East and West fronts of the Capitol itself, as a crowd of roughly 1,000 protesters converged on the Hill, chanting, “No justice, no peace.” They held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Lawyers Against Police Brutality,” among others. Some Capitol Police officers responded by taking a knee, a sign of respect to the protesters and their message of racial justice.