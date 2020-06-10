Researchers push for public test of census privacy tools

The Census Bureau says it has improved its ability to give accurate data while protecting the privacy of its 2020 questionnaire responses, but experts worry they won’t be able to test the agency’s strategy before it is finalized.

The tweaks to the new method are critical to an accurate population count, one that will affect legislative mapmaking and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funds.

The bureau made changes to an algorithm that adds “noise” to census data, a policy referred to as differential privacy, after researchers argued last year that a public test showed the policy made census data unusable. They found large errors, like graveyards populated with living residents, and small ones, such as age distributions that skewed older or younger at small geographies.

The Census Bureau last month released a “report card” showing it had gotten more accurate while still preserving the privacy of census responses. But without another full public test and more technical details, researchers fear they won’t know whether the report card represents conscious policy tradeoffs or glitches in the system.