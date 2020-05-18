Census Bureau nears goal for 2020 count, but crucial areas lag

The Census Bureau has reached the cusp of its goal for the nation to respond to the 2020 count, but with rates still lagging in minority neighborhoods, advocates and members of Congress worry that people in diverse communities will get missed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 59 percent of the nation’s households have responded so far to the census online, by mail or by phone, according to the agency. That's within 1 percent of the Census Bureau's final goal for self-response. But the same pandemic that gave the agency extra time to let people respond on their own also has disrupted many Census Bureau plans to reach ethnic minorities, immigrants and other “hard-to-count” populations.

“They’re falling short in outreach to Latino and immigrant communities,” said Arturo Vargas, who heads the NALEO Educational Fund, an advocacy organization.

An undercount of these populations could lead these communities to miss out on political representation and $1.5 trillion in federal funds tied to the decennial count.

"The only tool we have at our disposal right now is advertising and especially paid advertising nationwide. We just don’t have the resources to do that on our own," Vargas said.