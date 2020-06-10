Former Republican Rep. Karen Handel won the chance for a rematch Tuesday against Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath in Georgia’s 6th District, and Republicans picked emergency room doctor Rich McCormick, who caught President Donald Trump's attention, in the open 7th District seat.

But other Georgia primaries were headed to runoffs next month or remained uncalled Wednesday morning as new voting machines, untrained poll workers and intense voter interest led to long lines at coronavirus-consolidated “megaprecincts” and court orders to keep sites open long past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time.

Nine-term Rep. David Scott faces a runoff against former state Rep. Keisha Sean Waites in the 13th District in Atlanta's western suburbs after getting had 47 percent of the vote to Waites’ 31 percent, with 94 percent of precincts counted.

In the primary to choose a challenger to GOP Sen. David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff had a clear lead but was not over the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff. Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, had 48.6 percent and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson had 14.8 percent, with 94 percent of the vote in at 4:15 a.m., according to tallies by The Associated Press.

McCormick will also have to wait to know his opponent. Democrats will have a runoff between Carolyn Bourdeaux and Brenda Lopez Romero in the 7th District, which Republican Rep. Rob Woodall decided not to defend after winning by just 411 votes in 2018.