Democrats rail as Georgia mishaps could delay primary results

Delayed results were expected in some key primary races in Georgia on Tuesday as the state grappled with new voting technology and the combined challenges of a surge in voter interest and reduced polling place capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports of hours-long lines and breakdowns in voting machines were concentrated in suburban Atlanta, including the 6th and 7th Districts that are home to two of the country’s most competitive House races. That could also hold up results in a crowded Democratic primary to choose a challenger to GOP Sen. David Perdue.

The problems were an ominous sign for November, when Georgia is expected to be a battleground for the White House and, with both seats on the ballot, control of the Senate. In addition to Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed, is running to keep her seat in November.

“They want to discourage you. They want you to give up and go home,” Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is vying to challenge Perdue, wrote on Twitter. “It’s not right. It’s not just. STAY IN THOSE LINES. Defy voter suppression.”

Ossoff, who lost a special House election in 2017 that drew national attention, was one of seven Democratic candidates in the Senate primary. Georgia law requires primary candidates to get more than 50 percent of the vote to secure a nomination outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face each other in an Aug. 11 runoff.