Senators worry about COVID-19 as busy wildfire season closes in

U.S. Forest Service and Interior Department officials warned of an usually active wildfire season as senators questioned the Trump administration’s strategy to fight fires during the coronavirus pandemic without spreading the disease.

“This is an unprecedented year,” John Phipps, deputy chief of state and private forestry at the Forest Service, said at a Senate hearing Tuesday, adding that much of the West is on track for “higher than average year for wildland fire” activity.

Amanda Kaster, acting deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals at DOI, said wildfires have broken out across western states. “We are seeing increased levels of wildfire activity in the Great Basin, southern and Rocky Mountain geographic areas,” Kaster said, adding that DOI is considering how to safely move firefighters across state borders.

[Pandemic and flooding? Science group predicts one-two punch]

Both appeared at an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing where senators urged the Trump administration to equip firefighters with proper medical equipment to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, pressed officials for more virus tests, and questioned who ordered U.S. Park Police to clear protestors from Lafayette Park across from the White House last week using chemical gases, riot shields and batons.