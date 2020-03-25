Pandemic and flooding? Science group predicts one-two punch

The sweeping coronavirus pandemic and extreme flooding are on track to collide this spring, a one-two combination that will hit rural areas particularly hard at a time when emergency and medical services are in short supply, the Union of Concerned Scientists, a science advocacy group, warned Wednesday.

UCS researchers found rural parts of the country, which tend to have limited health care facilities, are vulnerable to both the virus and flooding.

“That’s where we see that the rural counties will be really heavily burdened,” Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at UCS, said in an interview.

As Americans and public officials grapple with the medical and economic fallout from the coronavirus, first responders on the front lines are scrambling for supplies, a situation extreme flooding and hurricanes are likely to exacerbate.

The UCS analysis singled out eastern parts of South Dakota and Iowa, which floods devastated last year, as well as regions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia and counties adjacent to the Mississippi River, as vulnerable to both the virus and floods.