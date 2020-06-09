‘A really electric feeling’: Congressional staffers join protests against police brutality

“That could’ve been me,” Christopher Harvey told Heard on the Hill. “It could’ve been someone I knew.”

The legislative assistant to Texas Rep. Lizzie Fletcher is from Houston, and on Saturday he joined thousands of demonstrators in Washington as they protested police brutality and racial injustice following the killing of another Houston native: George Floyd.

“It was an amazing feeling to see so many people there from different backgrounds,” Harvey said of the march that began outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building and moved toward the White House.

The Hill staffer walked alongside fellow members of the Congressional Black Associates, friends in the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus and colleagues who provided each other support, while strangers provided food, water and face masks.

“It was a really electric feeling out there,” said Michael Ahn, describing the event organized by Freedom Fighters D.C.