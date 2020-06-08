Solar industry sees a threat to one of its top selling points

The solar industry, struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, faces another threat at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission: a petition that would effectively end a key incentive for installing rooftop solar called net metering.

The New England Ratepayers Association on April 14 asked FERC to declare that the agency has jurisdiction over net metering, which requires utilities to buy excess power from customers who generate electricity with their own energy resources, such as rooftop solar panels.

[Energy-efficiency industry group presses for tax credits]

Such customers in some markets receive a credit on their electric bills for the returned electricity, usually based on the rate the utility charges.

Forty-five states allow net metering, which has helped drive homeowners to install solar panels on their roofs. There is about 15,800 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity nationwide, up from about 3,490 MW five years ago, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.