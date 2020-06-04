Energy-efficiency industry group presses for tax credits

Congress should expand tax credits for energy efficiency projects to “help speed the recovery” in the industry, which the coronavirus pandemic and looming recession have hit hard, hundreds of heating, cooling, insulation and energy companies said Thursday.

In a letter to Republican and Democratic leaders, nearly 800 companies called for Congress to expand a credit people can use to make energy-efficient improvements to their homes by raising it for the next two years to $2,400 from $500 and doubling the percentage of expenses that the credit would cover.

Authors of the letter, which the nonpartisan advocacy group Alliance to Save Energy organized, said the so-called 25C credit is insufficient to prompt homeowners to make upgrades.

They also said boosting the credit could help bring back jobs lost in the pandemic.

[Renewable energy projects get a pandemic break from IRS]