Renewable energy projects get a pandemic break from IRS

Most people don’t want to hear from the IRS. The renewable energy industry was glad to.

Facing a deadline to qualify for federal tax credits, renewable energy developers will get an extra year to complete construction and bring their projects online under new Internal Revenue Service guidance, which the agency issued in May, drawing bipartisan and industry praise.

The IRS decision, released due to the pandemic that has slowed construction, permitting and disrupted shipments and supplies, according to experts, gives companies that broke ground on new projects in 2016 and 2017 until 2021 and 2022 to finish their work and qualify for the credits.

While the policy applies to biomass, geothermal, landfill gas, hydroelectric, solar, fuel-cell and other businesses, it is distinctly vital for the wind business, which saw a surge in construction in 2016 specifically tied to the tax credit schedule.

“It applies broadly, but it’s particularly important for the wind energy sector,” Greg Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said in an interview.