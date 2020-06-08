Conservation bill clears one Senate hurdle, but more remain

An outdoor bill championed by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., cleared a procedural hurdle Monday even as opponents in his own party say they have not yet decided if they can support the measure.

The Senate voted 80-17 to invoke cloture, thus limiting debate, on a motion by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up a House-passed tax bill that senators intend to use as the vehicle to pass the Gardner bill. The bill would fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund as well as address the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog.

The bill has broad bipartisan support. Democrats are among 58 cosponsors and a House companion measure is sponsored by Democrats. Still, a number of Republicans, especially from oil states, are pushing back over revenue sharing and land acquisition provisions.

Some of those Republicans who voted for cloture Monday said they’d be pushing for changes to the measure in the coming days.

The bill would fully and permanently fund the LWCF at $900 million a year, the full amount Congress intended when it created the program in 1964.