A lot riding on conservation bill vote for Gardner, Daines

Two Republican senators who could use some moderate voters for tough reelection challenges are championing a major conservation bill set for a vote in the Senate this week.

The bill has plenty of bipartisan support. But members of the senators’ own party could block its passage.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, and one of 58 co-sponsors, Steve Daines of Montana, need to overcome resistance from Gulf Coast Republicans concerned about offshore revenue sharing and federal land acquisitions.

Gardner is in a tight race in Colorado against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, in a state that has a massive outdoor economy. Daines is in a competitive race in Montana against Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. CQ Roll Call includes both of them in its most recent list of the 10 most vulnerable senators. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Colorado Senate race Tilt Democratic and the Montana contest Lean Republican.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to bring the bill for a vote and filed cloture on Thursday. The bill’s passage could help his chances of holding on to a GOP majority in that chamber by offering Gardner and Daines an opportunity to win over moderate voters who support investments in public lands.