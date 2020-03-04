A day after President Donald Trump urged Congress to fully fund a conservation program that he proposed cutting, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told Senate appropriators to “start rowing together” to get the president what he now says he wants.

Whiplashed senators, led at the Wednesday hearing by Interior-Environment Appropriations Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, told Bernhardt that even before the president's about-face on Tuesday, the committee was likely to disregard the request to nearly eliminate financial support for the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund.

And, Murkowski told Bernhardt, there are other parts of the Interior budget "where we believe you have fallen short.”

After all, the Alaska Republican said, the White House budget request is just a request, and "Congress will work together to enact the final budget for the department."

Bernhardt would not say if he was surprised by the president's reversal, saying only that the “bean counters” at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building had “heart palpitations” when they saw Trump’s tweet that contradicted the budget request.