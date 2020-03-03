Trump calls for full funding of conservation account

While his budget proposal would cut nearly all funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants the program fully funded by Congress.

"I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks," Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. "When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands."

His request comes hours before Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is expected to appear before Senate Appropriators on Wednesday morning to defend the White House’s request to cut the agency’s funding by 13 percent to $12.7 billion from the $14.7 billion in fiscal 2020.

The fiscal 2021 budget request, which the White House released on Feb. 10, proposed cutting funding for the LWCF by nearly 97 percent. The program, which collects money private sector oil and gas profits on federal lands, helps to pay for maintenance of public parks, wildlife refuges and other outdoor amenities.

Bipartisan support