Trump to sign order to speed permits for infrastructure

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that would expedite permitting for infrastructure projects, building on earlier orders to ease regulations for industry. The White House contends the move will help speed the nation’s recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior administration officials confirmed to CQ Roll Call that the executive order would direct federal agencies, including Interior, Agriculture and Defense departments and the Army Corps of Engineers, to use emergency and other authorities to accelerate the nation's economic recovery and improve infrastructure.

According to the White House’s daily schedule, Trump was to sign the order Thursday afternoon at the Oval Office, a day after House Democrats released a $494 billion infrastructure bill that includes climate change provisions.

Such an executive order is certain to amplify criticism of the Trump administration by environmental groups and Democrats already angered by other steps they say the White House has taken at the behest of industry.