GOP senators: Sunset all rules waived during the pandemic

Five Republican senators urged the Trump administration to “sunset all” federal rules waived during the coronavirus pandemic and bump them back to the beginning of the federal rulemaking process.

In a two-page letter to sent Wednesday to Russell Vought, the acting head of the White House budget office, the GOP senators criticize regulations broadly as “burdens,” arguing that the pandemic has made clear the financial damage of federal rules.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah; David Perdue, R-Ga.; Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., signed the letter.

Trump's order

The members’ appeal comes weeks after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping executive order that directed federal agencies to find regulations that “may inhibit economic recovery” and cut, waive or change them.

Both Trump and the senators seized on the idea of cutting or weakening regulations to boost the economy.