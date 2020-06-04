Senators crafting a tax break for SBA’s forgivable loan program

After passing legislation to amend a forgivable loan program for coronavirus-stricken small businesses on Wednesday, the Senate was working on a related bill Thursday that would give borrowers another tax break on their loans.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who introduced the bill in early May, told reporters that leadership was trying to pass the bipartisan measure, but said it still faced obstacles. The bill would give borrowers a second tax benefit, a practice sometimes described as double-dipping. The borrowers already don't have to treat forgiven loans as income and the bill would allow them to get a business expense deduction.

“If I’m not mistaken, we did hotline it — got a couple of holds and we’re working through those one at a time,” he said Thursday afternoon. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wrapped up later in the afternoon, deferring any action until at least next week.

Senate hotlining involves leadership quickly polling members to see if any have issues with passing it by unanimous consent. It’s a way to pass uncontroversial measures without hours of floor debate.