Johnson blocks quick Senate passage of PPP bill

Senate Democrats attempted to push through a bill Wednesday that would modify the forgivable loan program for small businesses affected by COVID-19 but were stopped by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., asked for unanimous consent on the bill, which passed the House last week by a 417-1 vote. Johnson objected, despite pressure from his own party to set aside his opposition to the bill.

Before the vote, Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said there was a “chance” the bill would pass and that another bill, to fix a technical problem in the House bill, would follow soon after.

Johnson said he wants to see additional changes put into the loan program now, but hinted he could drop his opposition following more negotiating.

"I think we’re really close," Johnson said on the floor. "I think we can pass the House bill — with assurances — by unanimous consent. Just not at this moment…. Maybe we pass this later tonight or early tomorrow morning."